Naveen Patnaik effects massive reshuffle in students’ wing of BJD

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to control BJP’s surge in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik on Friday effected a massive reshuffle in the students’ wing of the party (BCJD). According to a press note, BJD chief has changed heads of 22 districts units of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal.

As per the release, the 22 newly appointed district presidents of BCJD are: Tarini Sandhibigraha-Jajpur, Prasant Panda-Nabrangpur, Samesh Bag-Malkangiri, Shivraj Khandapani-Koraput, Prasant Panda-Ganjam, Sangram Keshari Rout-Boudh, Sidhanta Mohanty-Sambalpur, Ramesh Mishra-Jharsuguda, Kiran Sikkander-Bargarh, Saswat Mishra-Sonepur, Hemanta Kar-Nuapada, Simeb Wakash-Bolangir, Abinash Thakur-Kalahandi, Binayak Palei-Rayagada, Tathagat Samal-Bhadrak, Simmon Das Mohapatra-Balasore, Nilamadhab Panda-Nayagarh, Pradipta Bhuyan-Jagatsingpur, Satya Pradhan-Khordha, Pradeep Sahoo-Kendrapara, Ranapratap Singh-Sundergarh and Asish Acharya-Keonjhar.

In another related shuffle in State office bearers the following are appointed as BCJD vice presidents: Kanishka Jena, Sudit Padhi, Tapas Ranjan Parida, Rakesh Mohapatra and Souvik Biswal.