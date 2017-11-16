Naveen Patnaik dedicates 15 industrial projects

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to boost industrial production in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated as many as 15 industrial projects across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 11.690 crore through video conferencing from the State Secretariat here on Thursday.

The projects include Falcon Marine Exports Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Limited, Ramco Cements Limited, JSW Cement Plant, Ekami Cement Limited ; Multiple Human Vaccine Production Plant, Orissa Transformers (p) Ltd (OTPL), etc.

On the occasion, Naveen said, “As I dedicate 15 industrial projects to our people today, I would like to reiterate my Government’s Commitment towards industrial development in the state.”

“To achieve the ‘Vision 2025’of attracting 2.5 lakh crore rupees of new investments and generating 30 lakh jobs for our citizens in the focus sector of the Government, all the departments would have to work together towards timely grounding of the projects,” he added.

The Chief Minister also launched a portal named as ‘GO SWIFT’ to help investors get single window investor facilitation and tracking mechanism online.

Speaking at the 75th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting here, Patnaik said, “All necessary support required by an industrial unit during investment life cycle of a project will be provided online,” adding that the 15 departments of the State government should ensure optimum utilization of the portal.

Industries Minister Niranjan Pujari, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.