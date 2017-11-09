Naveen orders judicial probe into Kunduli gang rape

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged case of gang rape of a 14-year-old Dalit girl at Kunduli in Koraput district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued orders in this regard while at the same time allowing the State Crime Branch also to investigate the entire episode, which has been a matter of serious concern across the State for about a month.

A District Judge would inquire into the matter, said an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The order for judicial probe followed the version of the State police that the minor girl was not at all raped. The police said this quoting the medical examination report on the girl, who was allegedly gang raped by four security personnel in uniform on October 10.

The Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of the State police “ruled out” the rape of the girl as alleged by herself. “As per the doctors’ opinion, there is no such evidence of gang rape or rape of the minor girl,” Additional Director-General (ADG), HRPC, Mahendra Pratap had told media on Tuesday.

“The girl’s statement is inconsistent. She is changing her statement every day,” he said.

Notably, a case was lodged after the girl had on October 10 alleged that she was raped by four persons who were wearing combat uniforms.