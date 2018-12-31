Naveen not to celebrate New Year’s Day tomorrow

By pragativadinewsservice
Naveen not to celebrate New Year's Day tomorrow
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not celebrate the New Year’s Day tomorrow due to some health issues, a statement said on Monday.

“The Chief Minister experienced pain in his knees after the morning exercises and doctors advised him for some rest. The CM urged all not to visit Naveen Niwas, Patnaik’s residence tomorrow to wish him the New Year’s Day,” the statement said.

The statement added that the CM will visit Jagannath temple in Puri in the morning tomorrow and will be present at the secretariat in the evening.

pragativadinewsservice
