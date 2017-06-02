Naveen nods for two new higher education regional directorates in State

Bhubaneswar: In yet another swift decision, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today provided his consent for setting up two new regional directorates of State Higher Education Directorate in Balasore and Jeypore districts.

The students of distant areas of the state will soon get an access to the higher education offices. The Jeypore regional branch of the directorate will include Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Nuapada under its jurisdiction.

On the other hand, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Keonjhar will come under the Balasore directorate.

Notably, there are three regional directorates of higher education operating in State capital, Berhampur and Sambalpur.