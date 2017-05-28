Naveen nods for 3 more cyber police stations

Bhubaneswar: In view of growing cyber attacks in Government and private institutions, the State Government has decided to set up three more cyber police stations in Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today gave his consent to this proposal. At least 33 posts will be created at these police stations. Of these, six will be in the rank of inspector, 12 in sub-inspector, six in assistant sub-inspector and nine in constable.

Every police station would have two Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors, two ASIs and thee Constables.

Expecting a rise in online fraud due to excess use of digital transactions, Patnaik also directed to strengthen the existing cyber police stations functioning under the CID of the Crime Branch in Cuttack to deal with the situation.

Earlier, during the budget session in March, the Assembly standing committee related to the home department had recommended for opening of cyber police stations in Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur.