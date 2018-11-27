Naveen mourns death of singer Mohammed Aziz

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of legendary Bollywood playback singer Mohammed Aziz in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Aziz, who rendered his voice for many Odia bhajans and modern songs, died at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. He was 64.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, “Saddened by the passing away of legendary Bollywood playback singer #MohammedAziz. His mellifluous voice will always remain etched in millions of music lovers’ heart. May his soul rest in peace.”

Aziz was born on July 2, 1954, in Ashok Nagar in West Bengal. His song ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ from movie Khudgarz was a huge hit among the people.

His secretary Bablu told that his program on Monday night was in Kolkata. On Tuesday afternoon, when he arrived at the Mumbai airport, his health worsened.

After sitting in the cab, he told the driver I am not feeling well. Then they were taken to Nanavati Hospital where doctors told them they had come to a heart attack and they were declared dead.

Aziz was part of the music industry for the past three decades. He did playback singing in Hindi, Bengali and Odia films, apart from several stage shows and concerts in India and abroad.