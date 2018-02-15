Naveen meets PM Modi, presents The Tall Man Biju Patnaik book

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Wednesday and called it a courtesy call.

“It was just a courtesy call. I met the PM for 20 minutes. I gave him the recently published book on Biju Babu (The Tall Man Biju Patnaik) and we had a discussion about the life of Biju Babu. That was all,” Naveen told reporters after the meeting.

When asked whether he discussed regarding any other issues, Naveen said there was no other discussion at all during the meeting.

An official statement issued by the chief minister’s office said the Prime Minister thanked the chief minister for his unique gesture and hoped that the book will continue to inspire the future generations based on the life and achievements of the legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee released the book here at a special function on January 27 in presence of some of the prominent national leaders.

The chief minister is scheduled to attend a special function marking formal announcement of men’s hockey world cup-2018 to be held at Kalinga Stadium here from November 28 to December 16.