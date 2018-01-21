Headlines

Naveen meets couple from Lanjia Soura tribe, calls friend

Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday met a tribal couple from the Lanjia Soura community from the KBK district at the state Secretariat, who is going to participate in the Republic Day-2018 celebrations in New Delhi.

Addressing them as friends, Patnaik felicitated the duo with flower bouquets and winter clothes.

The Chief Minister later shared two pictures of him with the Lanjia Soura couple and best wishes for the celebrations.
Notably, the Lanjia Soura tribe is one among 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTGs) existing in Odisha. They wear a traditional dress which appears like “Lanjia” or “Tail”.

