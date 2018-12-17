Naveen meets child patients in Gujarat hospital

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday visited Sri Satya Sai Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad of Gujarat and met Odia children undergoing treatment there.

Around 150 Odia children are undergoing treatment at the hospital for heart ailments free of cost. The CM also gave away discharge certificate 36 Odia children.

It may be mentioned that the Odisha government had inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Satya Sai Heart Hospital for free treatment of Odia children suffering from the cardiac problem which needs surgical intervention.

Notably, the Odisha CM is on his maiden visit to Surat to attend ‘Odisha Mohatsava’ organized by Surat Odiya Pravasi Samaj in the migrant-dominated Amroli.