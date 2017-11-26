Headlines

Naveen to meet Odisha’s separated twins Jaga and Kalia at Delhi AIIMS today

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jaga Kalia

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to meet Kandhamal’s separated conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia at AIIMS Hospital in the national capital this afternoon at 12.15 pm.

Naveen is on a three-day visit to New Delhi to attend the 12th standing committee meeting of the inter-state council at Vigyan Bhawan on Saturday.

The AIIMS authorities on Saturday gave good news that fragile Kalia was taken off from ventilator support and has been kept in the hospital ICU.

On the other hand, Jaga’s health condition had improved significantly since last 10 days. He had started playing and taking usual diets.

Notably, Odisha Government is bearing all the medical expenses spent for the treatment of Jaga and Kalia who had undergone two phases of cranial separation surgery.

