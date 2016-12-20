Naveen may soon take action against Mayor

Bhubaneswar: BJD might take action against Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena very soon following his alleged involvement in sex scandal and Rishi murder case. BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik is already upset about the entire episode, party sources said.

The BJD chief may soon announce action against Jena and even remove him from the posts of BJD secretary as well as of Mayor, the sources informed.

Already the political environment of the state is iron hot ever since Student Congress president Itish Pradhan brought out allegations of involvement of Jena in a sex tape and linked it to his role in the murder of Asutosh Mohanty or Rishi, an ITER college student who died in May.

Both Congress and BJP have been demanding Jena’s resignation ever since. However, there has been no statement from Patnaik so far. It is also known from sources that an influential group of members have been lobbying in support of Jena to avoid any action by the party against him. But with Panchayat elections coming up, the episode may hurt BJD’s image considering which the party supremo may soon take action against Jena, it has been learnt.