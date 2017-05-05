Headlines

Naveen may consider Yechury’s proposal for presidential candidate with secular credentials

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen

Bhubaneswar: CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here at the State Secretariat and had discussions on fielding a presidential candidate acceptable to all secular opposition parties in the Presidential poll in July.

“Mr Naveen assured me to work for consensus on a suitable presidential candidate with secular credentials”, said Yechury after the meeting.

Responding to a question on the TMC’s participation in the process, Yechury said that parties who believed in secularism are welcome.

However, Yechury’s meeting with Patnaik carries significance as non-NDA opposition parties are trying their best to put up a united candidate in the forthcoming presidential poll.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.3K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Arindam Arindam
3.0K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
2.9K
Headlines

Man died of consuming illicit liquor, body cremated in groom attire
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
2.8K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
1.8K
Headlines

Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
To Top