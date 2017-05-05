Naveen may consider Yechury’s proposal for presidential candidate with secular credentials

Bhubaneswar: CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here at the State Secretariat and had discussions on fielding a presidential candidate acceptable to all secular opposition parties in the Presidential poll in July.

“Mr Naveen assured me to work for consensus on a suitable presidential candidate with secular credentials”, said Yechury after the meeting.

Responding to a question on the TMC’s participation in the process, Yechury said that parties who believed in secularism are welcome.

However, Yechury’s meeting with Patnaik carries significance as non-NDA opposition parties are trying their best to put up a united candidate in the forthcoming presidential poll.