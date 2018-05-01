Naveen leaves for Delhi to attend preparatory meeting of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik left for New Delhi this afternoon to attend the first preparatory meeting for the programmes to be held to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Chief Minister will attend the preparatory meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow. President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to chair the meeting where several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers are slated to be present.

Though the CM’s office has not confirmed his return schedule, sources said he will return on May 6.

Modi, in a letter to chief ministers, had stated that the government would be organising various programmes in the current year to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation will be celebrated in 2019. We shall use the preceding year i.e. is 2018, to rededicate ourselves, through our actions, to the ideals that the Mahatma Gandhi taught and lived by. We also aim to bring the Mahatma’s message alive for the generations across the world that have not the privilege of living during his lifetime,” Modi wrote in a letter to chief ministers.

The PM, while stating that the first meeting has been scheduled for May 2, expressed hope of a vibrant exchange of ideas on the year long programme.

Meanwhile, sources said that Naveen is likely to meet some Union Ministers and hold discussion with them over several Odisha related issues.