Naveen Lays Stone Of Mega Drinking Water Project in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a mega drinking water project at Sarumuhi and Petachhala villages under Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district.

The proposed mega project would be set up under the state government’s Buxy Jagabandhu Assured Water Supply to Habitations (Basudha) scheme.

The Rs 241-crore project under the aegis of the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department is expected to benefit 200 villages of the district, official sources said.

While people of 148 villages under Mahakalpada block will be benefitted by the mega drinking water supply project, it would benefit people of 52 villages under Marsaghai block.

The district administration made elaborate security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to the coastal district.

On November 24, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 500 drinking water projects under Basudha scheme while attending a function in Jatni.

Notably, Basudha scheme was introduced during 2017-18 as a tribute to Buxi Jagabandhu in the bi-centenary year of Paika rebellion with a budgetary outlay of Rs 600 crore in 2017-18 and Rs1000 crore in 2018-19 financial year.

The aim of the scheme was all households will have access to use safe and adequate drinking water within a reasonable distance, enabling the communities to monitor and keep surveillance on their drinking water sources, ensure portability, reliability, sustainability, convenience and equity.