PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Naveen lays foundation stone for two Govt ITIs in Sundargarh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen

Rourkela: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid foundation stones for two Government ITI’s at Kutra in Sundargarh district and inaugurated various other projects including 100-bedded Maternity Care Hospital (MCH) building at Rourkela Government Hospital premises.

Besides, unveiling a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, Naveen inaugurated an e-library in Rourkela and laid foundation stone for a hockey ground at Bihabandh.

The CM later on attended a programme organized by Catholic Education Soceity, where he was felicitated by members of the community for being chosen as the best administrator in the country by a national media house.

Addressing the gathering, Naveen said that he is glad to be in Rourkela for inauguration of a number of welfare programmes and developmental projects for the people.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.5K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Diwali bonanza Diwali bonanza
1.3K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonanza for teachers in UGC-funded varsities, college
Odisha Odisha
1.3K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha from Oct 18

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top