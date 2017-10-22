Naveen lays foundation stone for two Govt ITIs in Sundargarh

Rourkela: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid foundation stones for two Government ITI’s at Kutra in Sundargarh district and inaugurated various other projects including 100-bedded Maternity Care Hospital (MCH) building at Rourkela Government Hospital premises.

Besides, unveiling a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, Naveen inaugurated an e-library in Rourkela and laid foundation stone for a hockey ground at Bihabandh.

The CM later on attended a programme organized by Catholic Education Soceity, where he was felicitated by members of the community for being chosen as the best administrator in the country by a national media house.

Addressing the gathering, Naveen said that he is glad to be in Rourkela for inauguration of a number of welfare programmes and developmental projects for the people.