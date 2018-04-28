Naveen launches OMFED’s Vitamin Fortified Milk, Cow Milk on World Veterinary Day

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today graced a workshop organised by the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department on the ‘Role of Livestock Sector for improving Livelihoods, food security and safety’ on the occasion of World Veterinary Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said, “I would like to commend the role of veterinarians of the state for their commitment towards preventing and controlling animal diseases and contributing significantly to increasing population basket of the farmers through livestock farming. Since, 90 per cent of farmers of the state are small and marginal farmers; the livestock sector assumes immense significance. My government has been vigorously promoting daily, goat, sheep and poultry farming as additional activities, which contribute substantially in enhancing the income and overall wellbeing of the farmers.”

“I am happy that an agreement has been signed today between OMFED and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for establishment of a modern 5 lakh LPD daily plant by OMFED in the state. The milk processing capacity of OMFED will be enhanced from the present level of 6.4 lakh litres per day to 12 lakh litres per day. Further two new products- Vitamin Fortified Milk and Cow Milk has been launched today by OMFED for the overall benefit of over 4 lakh dairy farmers and lakhs of consumers in the state”, said the chief minister.

“I am glad that 224 veterinary assistant surgeons and 688 livestock inspector posts have been filled up over the last three years. Further, my government is also taking steps to fill up over 1700 posts both in technical and non-technical cadres in Fisheries and ARD Department for ensuring better outreach and service delivery”, Naveen added.

“I am happy that engagement and training orders are being issues to 87 livestock inspectors today. I congratulate all of you and wish you a very successful career in public life”, Naveen further added.

In a major development, the chief minister today distributed engagement orders to the livestock inspectors. The CM also launched the Vitamin Fortified Milk and Cow Milk produced by OMFED.