Naveen launches night meals at Aahar centres

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the night feeding facilities at Aahar centres operating in hospital campuses across the state.

The initiative aims to cater to needs of urban poor and ensure food security was formally launched from the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. The CM also launched the service at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla through video conferencing.

From tomorrow, patients and their attendants will get meals at 56 Aahar centres operating in hospital campus across the state. The meals will be available between 7 pm and 9 pm every day.

In order to encourage the participation of people in the scheme, the state government has also introduced the online donation system.

People can provide foods to poor on the occasion of birthdays, marriages, marriage anniversaries and death anniversaries of their dear ones through the Aahar centres.

The donations will be received through online mode only and it will be 100 percent tax-free.