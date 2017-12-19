Naveen launches Nidan scheme: Free diagnostic services from New Year

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to provide better public health care in the State, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched four important heath schemes, including diagnostic services free of cost to all patients from this New Year.

The State government is committed to provide the best healthcare services to the citizens especially the poor and the needy; Naveen said launching the schemes adding “I am glad to announce the launching of four important health care services by the government of Odisha for the welfare of the people.”

“The State government has decided to provide free identified diagnostic services from January 1, 2018 under ‘Nidan’ scheme,” the Chief Minister announced.

In addition to the free diagnostic services, the State government has also decided to provide high-end pathology tests, digital X-Ray, CT-scan and MRI free of cost in government health facilities under PPP mode by March 2018.

Naveen also announced launching of ‘Sahaya’ scheme under which free dialysis treatment will be provided from January 1 next year.

As many as 125 dialysis machines will be installed in PPP mode in five district headquarter hospitals and one at Narasinghapur Community Health Centre in Cuttack district by March 2018, the chief minister said.

The State government has made budgetary provisions of about Rs 600 crore to be spent over a period of five years for the schemes.

For quality healthcare in urban areas, the State government also aims to provide additional services in urban clinics including fixed-day specialist consultations in obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, medicine, geriatrics, eye care, physiotherapy and psychiatric services.

Urban population over 45 lakh in 27 cities and towns will be benefited under this program.

With a view to equip the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) with the latest technology, the State government has decided to provide Anmol tablet computers to all ANM nurses which will help provide real time services to the beneficiaries especially the pregnant women, mothers and newborns.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also appreciated the efforts of his government in reducing the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) under the ‘Sampurna’ scheme. Speaking in this connection, Naveen said, “In the Collectors’ conference in 2016, I had announced a cash award of Rs 2 crore for achieving highest performance in reducing the IMR and MMR.”

I appreciate the efforts of the collectors of Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur and Bolangir district for their commendable work in reducing IMR and MMR, he added.