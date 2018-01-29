Naveen launches Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday flagged off a Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign that will cover around 1.13 crore children in the state.

The MR vaccine is being introduced in the state for the first time in the immunisation programme.

After the vaccination campaign, MR vaccine will replace Measles Vaccine in the Routine Immunisation programme.

Health Minister Pratap Jena said the drive will continue till March 26 and will cover children between the ages of nine months and 15 years.

During the initial two weeks of the campaign, vaccination will be done in all schools. The next two weeks will see vaccination at the community level and the last week will be devoted to mop up activities in low coverage areas, both in schools and the community.

The Health, Education, ST, SC Development, Panchayati Raj and Housing and Urban Development Departments are working together for successful implementation of the drive.

Measles and Rubella are two viral diseases which are among the major causes of morbidity and mortality in children. Measles is a serious illness affecting children below 15 years of age.

Without proper management, it can lead to complications and even death. Measles vaccination is presently given under the immunisation programme.