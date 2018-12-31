Naveen launches KALIA scheme for farmers

Bhubaneswar: In order to accelerate agricultural prosperity and reduce poverty in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched Rs 10,000 crore Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme at the secretariat here on Monday.

The progressive and inclusive farmers’ welfare programme aims to empower small, marginal farmers and landless and will cover 92% of the cultivators, loanee as well as non-loanee farmers, share croppers (actual cultivators) and landless agriculture labourers.

As per 2011 census, out of 32.46 lakh cultivators, 30.176 lakh (92%) are small and marginal cultivators and 24.20 lakh agriculture labourers dependent on agriculture as their main occupation. The KALIA scheme will provide support to cultivators for cultivation, livelihood support for landless agricultural households, financial assistance to vulnerable agricultural households, life insurance support to cultivators & landless agriculture labourers and Interest free Crop loan.

The selection of beneficiary will be taken up in 3 phases.

In Phase-I so far 21.40 lath farmer data have been sent to all districts and it will be open to all public at GP level for addition and correction and the finalization of list of cultivators shall be completed by 15.01.2019.

All objections related to the farmers data shall be verified at GP for eligibility on every day from 2nd January 2019 to 10th January for changes in the GP wise list

The Block level committee shall approve the list and send to the DA & FP on 16/01/2019, after approval of District Level Committee.

Fund transfer to the first phase eligible farmers after verification shall be completed by 25/01/2019.

In Phase-2, the SF/MF’ data with any land records shall be displayed in GP office, PACS and other public places etc., from 20th January to 3091 January, 2019 for corrections.

Objections, if any, shall be filled dropped into the drop box available at PACS office for further action.

All objections shall be verified at GP on every day from 20th January to 30th January, 2019 and inform to PACS for necessary changes of the GP list by 3/2/2019.

GP wise list shall be sent of (i) ineligible list farmers both hard and soft copy, (ii) List of eligible Small and Marginal Farmers (Phase-1) in hard copy after exclusion of ineligible farmers data to Block Level Nodal Officers (AAOs) on 5/02/2019 by the PACs.

Verification of Fund transfer to the 2n phase eligible farmers list by different levels shall be completed latest by 15/02/2019. Any left out cases will be dealt with in Phase-3.

All the beneficiaries under KALIA are to be notified during PEETHA to be held during January (Phase-1) a February (Phase-2) 2019.