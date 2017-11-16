Naveen launches ‘GO SWIFT’ portal to facilitate investment in state

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched a portal named “GO SWIFT” to help investors get single-window investor facilitation and tracking mechanism online.

He also announced to organise “Make in Odisha Conclave 2018” between November 11 and 15 next year.

More than 35 approvals will be provided online to companies investing in Odisha through the newly-developed Government of Odisha Single Window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO SWIFT) portal to the investor community.

The portal will further ensure that all necessary approvals are granted within a period of 15 to 30 days.

“All the support required by an industrial unit during the investment life cycle of the project, including 32 approvals and clearances from 15 departments, will be provided online. All these approvals and clearances required by the industry will be delivered as per the timeline laid down. Departments should ensure optimum utilisation of this portal,” said the Chief Minister.

He also participated in a ground-breaking ceremony for 15 industrial projects worth Rs 11,690 crore through video-conferencing here.

The projects involving cement, fertilisers, marine products, food processing, renewable energy and solar power are likely to create over 8,800 employment opportunities in the state..

“To achieve the Vision 2025 of attracting 2.5 lakh crore rupees of new investments and generating 30 lakh jobs for our citizens in the focus sectors of the state government, all the departments will have to work together towards timely grounding of the projects,” said Patnaik.

Speaking at the 75th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting here, he said this has been a landmark initiative of the state government and had borne commendable results in attracting industrial investments.

I am happy to announce that the Make in Odisha Conclave 2018 shall be organised between November 11 to November 15, 2018 at Bhubaneswar,” said the Chief Minister.