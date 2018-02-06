Naveen invites Steel producers to set up industries in Odisha at 7th Asia Steel Conference

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel, in association with the Indian Institute of Metals, today (February 6) kicked off the 7th Asia Steel Conference 2018 here which will conclude on February 9.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “I am delighted to be here today at the inaugural ceremony of the 7th Asia Steel Conference 2018 jointly organized by the Indian Institute of Metals and Tata Steel”.

“As you all know, Odisha is a mineral rich state with abundant resources of iron ore, coal, chrome and other minerals. The state Government has been providing support for development of mineral based industries through adoption of appropriate policies. Today, Odisha is producing about half of the country’s iron ore. Because of indigenous availability of such high grade iron ore, the critical input for steel making, Odisha has a competitive advantage for production of steel”, said the CM.

“From installed capacity of about 4 million tons per annum of crude steel in the year 1999-2000, Odisha now has 47 steel industries with the total capacity of over 33 million tons per annum which is about one fourth of the country’s total installed capacity. The pellet plants in the State have an installed capacity of about 29 million tons per annum”, Naveen added.

“The Central Government has appreciated the ‘Integrated Mines and Minerals Management System’ called i3MS that enables IT-enabled monitoring of the mining sector and has advised other states to introduce similar systems. The National Investment and Manufacturing Zone is being developed at Kalinganagar, spread over 160 square kilometers, the Zone is envisaged to become a self-contained ecosystem along with residential, Commercial and social amenities. It will enable the potential investors to set up value added downstream industries”, he further added.

Naveen also invited the steel producers to set up their industries in the state with the best possible facilitation by the State and wished the Conference all success.

The conference will address and focus on different challenges faced by the steel industry like optimizing specific consumption of raw materials, especially coke and iron ore, usage of low-grade raw materials, along with decreasing the energy consumption in various iron making and steel making operations and, thereby, reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

It will also be a platform for steel experts to discuss new surface treatments, innovative and green technologies for iron making and promoting automation and digitization in steel industry as well.