Naveen inaugurates various welfare projects in Ganjam

Berhampur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today attended three mega events and inaugurated several welfare projects during his visit to Ganjam district.

The CM laid foundation stones for a Government ITI, a RTO office and a bridge over Koklaba Nallah at Bhanjanagar in the district. Besides, he also inaugurated a newly built police station here.

Later, he distributed various aids and assisting devices among the Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) at Bhima Bhoi Samarthya Sibir, a camp to enroll, enable and empower PWDs, in Hinjlikatu, his Assembly constituency.

Besides inaugurating the UG Women Girls’ Hostel and Auditorium, Naveen also inaugurated the Super Specialist Club, Administrative Building, Lab Complex and Girls’ Hostel for PG students on the premises of MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

