PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Naveen inaugurates various welfare projects in Balangir

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen Patnaik

Balangir: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated and laid foundation of a number of welfare projects during his visit to Balangir district.

He inaugurated the newly-constructed building for the Government Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on the premises of District Headquarters Hospital and a water supply project on Tel River with several other developmental projects.

Later, the Chief Minister attended a public meeting along with BJD vice president Surya Narayan Patro, BJD MPs Ananga Uday Singh Deo and Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo and BJD MLAs Tukuni Sahu, Ayub Khan and Jogendra Behera.

Balangir district police detained 34 Congress and BJP workers for protesting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to the district and 20 platoons of police force were deployed at various places in the district to avoid any untoward situation.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Odisha Odisha
1.2K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha from Oct 18
Diwali bonanza Diwali bonanza
1.2K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonanza for teachers in UGC-funded varsities, college

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top