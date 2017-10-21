Naveen inaugurates various welfare projects in Balangir

Balangir: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated and laid foundation of a number of welfare projects during his visit to Balangir district.

He inaugurated the newly-constructed building for the Government Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on the premises of District Headquarters Hospital and a water supply project on Tel River with several other developmental projects.

Later, the Chief Minister attended a public meeting along with BJD vice president Surya Narayan Patro, BJD MPs Ananga Uday Singh Deo and Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo and BJD MLAs Tukuni Sahu, Ayub Khan and Jogendra Behera.

Balangir district police detained 34 Congress and BJP workers for protesting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to the district and 20 platoons of police force were deployed at various places in the district to avoid any untoward situation.