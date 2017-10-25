Naveen inaugurates two new building projects of Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated two new building projects of Odisha Police here including the new office building of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Special Task Force (STF) at Keshari Nagar and the Command Centre & Control Room of State Armed Police in the same place.

The inaugurated new building of the EOW and STF of State Crime Branch is a 5-storied building with the built-up area of 47,500 sqft which is built with an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore.

Similarly, the Command Centre and Control Room of the Special Armed police is a four storied building with a built up area of 42,543 sqft. The project is built with an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 crore.

Inaugurating the projects, Naveen lauded the effort of State Police in maintaining law and order and curbing Maoist menace in the State. He also urged upon the police force to provide better and prompt services to the common man.

Addressing the function, Naveen said, “I am delighted to be here with you today on the occasion of the inauguration of new buildings for the EOW and STF as well as the Command Centre and Control Room of Special Armed Police”.

“We are aware that with the advancement of science and technology crime situation is getting complicated as the criminals are using sophisticated gadgets and technology. It is therefore imperative to counter the criminal elements”, he added.

“I urge upon you to provide able and exemplary leadership to the police force in the state and dedicate yourselves to the service”, the CM further added.