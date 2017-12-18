Naveen inaugurates ‘Tribal Sports Meet’

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to enhance sporting talents among tribal in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the Tribal Sports Meet- 2017.

As claimed by the state government, Patnaik inaugurated this first of its kind initiative of the country through video conferencing at the state Secretariat.

According to reports, the CM inaugurated the meet at Semiliguda in Koraput district, Udala in Mayurbhanj district and Sadar block of Sundargarh district through video conferencing at the State Secretariat here.

Patnaik also unveiled the logo of the event and mascot of the meet ‘Olly’.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said the tribals possess extraordinary sporting talents which are reflected in their culture and lifestyle. The event will help in developing the inner talent of the tribal sportspersons and they could bring laurels for Odisha and India in national and international platforms.

Notably, players up to 35 years of age are eligible for participating in the meet which will be held in 119 tribal-dominated blocks of the state.

The winners will be awarded at state and district levels. While a cash reward of Rs 3,61,200 will be given to winners in each district , winners at state-level will receive a total cash reward of Rs 5,55,600.

Odisha Sports and Youth Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera, ST & SC Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Chief Secretary AP Padhi, Sports and Youth Commissioner-cum-Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, Director R. Vineel Krishna and others were present on the occasion.