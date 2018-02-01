Headlines

Naveen inaugurates slew of projects in Balasore

Pragativadi News Service
Balasore: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated a slew of projects and laid foundation stones for several others at Khaira, Balasore town and Bhograi.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said that the State Government is taking all pro-people measures for development of the state.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid at Khaira are 13.75 km Markona-Gandibed-Oupada road of estimated cost of Rs 25 crore, Biju Setu on the Kansabansha river of Rs 6.3 crore and pipe water supply at Kalamachua of Rs 1.2 lakh.

Naveen unveiled a life size statue of Biju Patnaik at OT Road and inaugurated the expanded road between the railway station and church worth constructed at Rs 3.4 crore, 50 bedded sports hostel worth of Rs 1.42 crore, a 100 bedded hostel for SC, ST students of the FM College worth of Rs 1.73 crore in Balasore town.

The projects for which the foundation stones were laid include bridge over Dubdubi nallah (Rs 5.08 crore), pipe water supply (Rs 85 lakh),  rail over bridge  near Sobharampur level crossing (Rs 52 crore), development of park at Chandmari  Padia (Rs 33 lakh ), a park  at Kalyan Nagar (Rs 34 lakh) and  renovation of a park at Gudipada (Rs 38 lakh).

In Bhograi, he inaugurated as many as 13 projects and laid foundation stones for 11 projects besides inaugurating the beach festival.

