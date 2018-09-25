Naveen inaugurates Odisha Bhawan in Chennai

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the newly constructed Odisha Bhawan, a state guest house, in Chennai in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday.

Patnaik flew to Chennai and inaugurated the Odisha Bhawan today evening. Odisha Health Minister Pratap Jena, Higher Education Minister Ananta Das, Chief Secretary AP Padhi and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate the Odisha Bhawan in Chennai. With the completion of this facility, we have created an institution which will provide a platform for engagement between Odisha and the State of Tamil Nadu.”

“Our states have enjoyed long and fruitful relationship. I recall with great fondness my association with late J. Jayalalitha, who was kind enough to provide this plot of land. I further recall the foundation laying ceremony of this Bhawan on 11th May, 2012,” he added.

The CM further stated that Tamil Nadu occupies a prominent place in the cultural map of India. And the people of Tamil Nadu have made immense contribution to the growth of our country. Chennai is one of the most important metropolia in the country and has attracted a very large number of Odias, for employment, business and various professional engagements.

“Similarly, a large number of Tamils have also been living in Odisha. And together we are contributing to each other’s growth. In this context, it was felt necessary that we create a facility which will not only provide accommodation but will also showcase Odisha’s art, culture, craft and facilitate public relations activity in the State. This Bhawan will also be the focal point for different agencies of my government,” the BJD supremo said.

“The Bhawan has been built at a cost of Rs 22 crores and I compliment the officials of my government for completing the construction in good time and maintaining quality and aesthetics. I also thank the Government of Tamil Nadu for having extended their full support and cooperation in this venture,” the CM concluded.

Notably, the six-storied complex, which has come up on the side of the Tambaram-Velacheri Highway is the sixth Bhawan of the Odisha government outside the state.