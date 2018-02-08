Naveen inaugurates new Convention Hall of Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the new Convention Hall of Odisha Police at Police Bhawan.

The programme was organized by Odisha Police Housing & Welfare Cooperation at a project cost of Rs 4, 55, 14,000 approximately. The Hall can accommodate as many as 200 delegates for conference purpose.

The Conference Hall is central air conditioned and equipped with professional electronic voice system for conference and cultural programmes with latest audio equipment.

DGP Dr RP Sharma and other senior police officers of the state were present in the inaugural function.