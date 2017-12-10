Naveen inaugurates Bhubaneswar-Bangkok direct flight service

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the direct flight service to international destination Bangkok in Thailand at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here this afternoon.

CM marked the take-off of the first maiden Air India flight to Bangkok by cutting cake at the airport in presence of State Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Bhubaneswar Mayor Anant Narayan Jena and BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota.

Expressing his happiness launching the direct flight service to Bangkok from Bhubaneswar Naveen said, “It is indeed a historic moment for all of us. The new service would connect Odisha to the East Asian countries and would be proved beneficial for Buddhist tourism. I hope there would be more international flights from the airport soon”.

The first Air India flight A1338 took off from BPIA at around 3.45 pm and is scheduled to reach Bangkok by 8.15 pm.

Earlier in the day the first maiden flight A1339 with 18 passengers on board took off from Bangkok at 5.40 am (IST) and will arrive in Bhubaneswar at 7 am.

The direct flight service to Bangkok would be available from the airport on every Thursday and Sunday.