Naveen inaugurates 26th National Children’s Science Congress

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the 26th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) at the SOA University in Bhubaneswar.

“The NCSC’s theme for this year is Science, Technology, and Innovation for a Clean, Green and Healthy Nation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Technology plays a very important role in improving the quality of our lives. The progress of science has led to the evolution of better technologies in every field, especially in the areas of health and environment. I think it is our collective responsibility to inspire the younger generation to take up innovative research in this direction.”

He further stated, “Bhubaneswar has emerged as the knowledge hub of Eastern India. It has world-class educational and research institutions like IIT, AIIMS, NISER, Institute of Physics and Institute of Life Science. The city has a glorious heritage. I am sure you will enjoy your stay here.”

“My Government is focusing a lot on the development of scientific temper among our children through organisation of different science-based programmes at various levels. We are establishing science parks and planetariums at the district level to create interest among the children in various aspects of science & technology.”

Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra was also present in the inauguration event.

As per a press release, over 800 children from India and 15 other countries will be attending the five-day NCSC. Children from 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and five Gulf countries will also attend the event.

The NCSC is organised every year in order to provide a forum to the children, encourage their creativity and ability to innovate. Siksha O Anusandhan (SOA) University is hosting the event for the first time.

The event is catalysed and supported by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC). The participants are from different backgrounds including the age group of 10 to 17 years and students of both formal school systems as well as from those who are out of school or differently-abled.

Apart from children, around 400 teachers, guides, facilitators, and parents also attended the event along with many scientists, evaluators, and researchers.

The technical sessions will be held in the adjacent facilities in the SOA campus. In the technical sessions, children will present their research findings carried out relating to the focal theme and identified sub-themes.

Cultural programmes including performances of children from different states and countries will also be showcased every evening. The 26th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) will conclude on December 31.