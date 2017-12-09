Naveen inaugurates Purvasha Folk and Tribal Art Museum

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Purvasha Folk and Tribal Art Museum at Barkul near Chilika through video conferencing from here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the museum, Naveen said, the museum will play a significant role in promoting, protecting and projecting the great cultural heritage of Odisha at a global platform.

Expressing his sadness for not being able to go to the site for inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister said, “Had the weather permitted, I would have been very happy to be at the site for the dedication of this wonderful folk and tribal museum. I thank the Society for Development of Rural Literature for this beautiful endeavour.”

Art is the manifestation of our finer sensibilities. It culminates from the core of human heart. It gives our inner self an identity. It is not about shape or colours, it is all about our dreams, struggle, pursuits and soul searching that gives a different meaning to our life, he added.

Odisha has a rich cultural and artistic heritage. We have experts and practitioners of various forms of art and crafts in our state, the Naveen said adding that the traditional, folk, classical and contemporary dance and music forms as well as Odisha’s tribal dance and songs speak about rich heritage and cultural identity of our state.

“I hope that the museum will evolve as a vibrant centre of cultural activities and tourist destination,” he added.

The Society for Development of Rural Literature has been set up to promote the cultural heritage of Odisha. The museum will preserve, protect and also project the rich cultural heritage for the posterity.

The society has also set up a documentation and research centre, and is organising folk carnival to showcase the states inimitable culture, he concluded.

The Chief Minister also launched the website of ODIART Centre.

Minister for Culture and Tourism Ashok Chandra Panda, MP Prasanna Patsani, President of Society for Development of Rural Literature Bansidhar Acharya and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.