Naveen to inaugurate 61st Gynaecology Congress on Jan 18

Bhubaneswar: The 61st All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (AICOG) would be organised by the Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Odisha (AOGO), Cuttack, under the aegis of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) from January 17 at the Janata Maidan here, informed AOGO organising chairperson PC Mahapatra at a press meet here on Wednesday.

Dr Mahapatra said a procession would be taken out on January 17 from the Puri Jagannath Temple to Jayadev Vihar; and from there, it would head to the conference place Janata Maidan and the idols of the holy Trinity would be set up at the venue.

During the five-day event, 11 pre-congress workshops would be held in three medical colleges of Bhubaneswar, where the faculties would demonstrate newer techniques by conducting live surgery.

A Continued Medical Education Programme (CME) would be held on January 18, he said.

The conference would be inaugurated on January 18 by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Minister of Health and Family Welfare Pratap Jena, International Gynec Federation (FIGO) president Dr CN Purandare, American Federation’s (ACOG) Dr Thomas Gelhous, Royal College (RCOG) president Dr Lessly Regan, Asia Pacific Federation’s (AOFOG) Dr Rohana Hathotua and South Asian Federation’s (SAFOG) Dr Rubina Sohail would also attend the inaugural session.

Dr Mahapatra said scientific programmes would be held on January 19, 20 and 21 focusing on improving maternal and neonatal care designed by AOGO scientific chairperson Dr Maya Padhi.

About 8,000 delegates have registered for this event. As many as 55 international faculties from different countries are scheduled to participate, he added.