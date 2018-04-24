Naveen hikes 2% DA for Odisha Govt employees

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today hiked dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees.

The DA has been hiked by 2 percent taking it to total 7 percent for employees which was 5 percent before.

It will be effected retrospectively from 1 January 2018.

Besides, the pensioners drawing pension at the pre-revised rate will get a hiked Dearness Relief (TI) of 2 percent. Similarly, the pensioners are not drawing pension at pre-revised rate will get a hiked TI of 3 percent.