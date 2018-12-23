Naveen hails farmers on National Farmers’ Day

By pragativadinewsservice
Naveen hails farmers on National Farmers' Day
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Kisan Diwas or National Farmers’ Day.

The National Farmers’ Day is observed across the country on December 23 to celebrate the birth anniversary of 5th Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Naveen wrote, “I wish all the farmers who supply foods to the whole world. Their contribution for building a hunger-free society is unparalleled.”

“Honouring the significant contribution of farmers, I pay homage to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary,” Naveen added.

pragativadinewsservice
