Naveen greets people of Odisha on Makar Sankranti

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Naveen took to Twitter and greeted the people both in Odia and English. “Greetings and best wishes on auspicious occasion of #MakarSankranti. May this festival bring joy and prosperity for you and your loved ones”, the CM tweeted.

ମକର ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତିର ପବିତ୍ର ଅବସରରେ ସଭିଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ଆନନ୍ଦ ଉଲ୍ଲାସରେ ଏହି ପର୍ବକୁ ପାଳିବା ସହ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସୁଖମୟ ଜୀବନ କାମନା କରୁଛି।

Greetings and best wishes on auspicious occasion of #MakarSankranti. May this festival bring joy and prosperity for you and your loved ones pic.twitter.com/bZ7hEW7pZD — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 14, 2018

Makar Sankranti (also known as Makara Sankranti or Maghi) refers both to a specific solar day in the Hindu calendar and a Indian festival in reference to deity Surya (sun) that is observed in January every year on this day.

It marks the first day of sun’s transit into the Makara (Capricorn), marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Being a festival that celebrates the solar cycle, it almost always falls on the same Gregorian date every year (January 14), except in rare years when the date shifts by a day for that year, because of the complexity of earth-sun relative movement. The festivities associated with Makar Sankranti are known by various names such as Lohri by north Indian Hindus and Sikhs, Sukarat in central India, Magh Bihu by Assamese, and Pongal by Tamilians.

Makar Sankranti is observed with social festivities such as colorful decorations, rural children going house to house, singing and asking for treats in some areas.(or pocket money), melas (fairs), dances, kite flying, bonfires and feasts.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees take holy dip in water bodies and visit temples early in the morning seeking blessings from the almighty as it is believed that the ritual of taking a holy dip on Makar Sankranti wash away their sins.