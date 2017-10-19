Naveen greets people on Diwali

PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today greeted to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali & Kali Puja.

“Warm wishes on auspicious occasion of Diwali & Kali Puja. May the festival of lights bring happiness, peace & prosperity to all #HappyDiwali”, the CM twitted.

 

