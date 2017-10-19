Naveen greets people on Diwali

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today greeted to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali & Kali Puja.
“Warm wishes on auspicious occasion of Diwali & Kali Puja. May the festival of lights bring happiness, peace & prosperity to all #HappyDiwali”, the CM twitted.
Warm wishes on auspicious occasion of Diwali & Kali Puja. May the festival of lights bring happiness, peace & prosperity to all #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/Wgid5vKnS1
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 19, 2017