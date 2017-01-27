Naveen gives victory mantra to BJD cadre

Bhubaneswar: Keeping an eye on the upcoming panchayat elections, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik today gave the victory mantra to cadres to use during campaigning. Patnaik addressed the party leaders and workers today afternoon at the BJD office in the city.

Naveen has asked the BJD members to campaign on basis of welfare schemes. He asked the cadres to ask for people’s votes on basis of public service done by BJD in the last 16 years for which it has been continuously winning the support of the public.

The Supremo also asked the party workers to explain the public how Congress and BJP are spreading false allegations against the ruling party.

Along with co-ordinators, the meeting was attended by vice president MP Prasanna Acharya, MLA Surya Narayan Patro, Biju Mahila Janta Dal chiarperson MLA Pramila Mallick and Biju Yuva Janta Dal state president and Food and Civil Supply Minister Sanjay Das Burma.