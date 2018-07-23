Naveen forms ministerial panel for development of Odia film industry

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday constituted a ministerial committee for the development of Odia film industry, popularly known as Ollywood.

The penal is headed by Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera while MSME Minister Prafulla Samal and Industries Minister Ananta Das are the members of the committee. Principal Secretary to Industries department Sanjeev Chopra is the convener of the panel.

The panel will find out ways for the development of the Ollywood and submit a report to the Chief Minister in one month. On the basis of the report of the committee, the state government would prepare a policy for the development of the Odia film industry.

The decision in this regard has been taken during a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat today.

During the meeting, various problems plaguing the Odia film industry were thoroughly discussed. Besides, issues regarding the renovation of the iconic Kalinga Studio located on the outskirts of the city was discussed.

Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan, Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) Chairman and actor Kuna Tripathy and other officials were present in the meeting.