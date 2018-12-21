Naveen flays BJP over special category status, Cong over farm loan waiver demand

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today flayed the BJP for failing to grant Special Category status to Odisha and lambasted Congress for its farm loan waiver demand.

Addressing the media persons during the announcement of KALIA Scheme, Naveen said, “BJP talks more and does less. In 2014, they (BJP) had promised us of Special Category State status to Odisha. We all know what happened to that.”

Patnaik said that the BJP at the Centre betrayed the people of Odisha by not granting Special Category status which the saffron party had promised during 2014 elections.

The Odisha CM also lambasted the Congress over farm loan waiver demand. “The Congress’ demand will be a ridiculous reputation of their government (in Odisha) from 1995 to 1999. I’m sure most of you will remember that how the treasury was bankrupt, salaries could not be paid and infrastructure suffered. It (farm loan waiver) hasn’t paid in the past, it will not pay in the future,” Patnaik said.

“This KALIA scheme is progressive. It helps everyone in a progressive way, including their self-employment potential,” the chief minister added.