Naveen flags Off Startup India-Odisha Yatra

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the Startup India-Odisha Yatra at the State Secretariat here.

The Startup India-Odisha Yatra van will travel 60 educational institutions across 16 districts of the state till February 27, said the Chief Minister.

Selected ideas would be put to three days intensive acceleration programme and the best 50 innovators would be provided incubation and mentorship support to convert their ideas into startups, he added.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness that in the last eight months 175 startups were registered with the Startup Odisha initiative and the government was fast moving towards the mission of 1000 Startups by 2020.

The yatra will cover educational institutions in Khorda, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, Rayagada and Ganjam districts.

Besides, 10 Boots camps will be organsied during this period at Fakir Mohan University (Balasore), VSSUT (Burla), Govt. Engineering College (Keonjhar), KIIT University (Bhubaneswar), NIT (Rourkela), Vikram Dev College (Jeypore), Govt. Engineering College (Kalahandi), NIST (Berhampur) and BPFTIO (Cuttack).

Boot Camps, ideation workshop and idea pitching sessions will be organised for the benefit of innovators and budding entrepreneurs.

