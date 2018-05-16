Naveen flags off second phase of Save Mahanadi campaign

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik today flagged off the second phase of Save Mahanadi campaign (Mahanadi Surakhya Abhiyan) from Sukhasoda village under Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district, where Mahanadi enters Odisha from Chhattisgarh.

The campaign was also launched at Chikili village under Ambabhona block of Bargarh district.

The BJD’s second phase agitation will continue for around a fortnight and the rally would pass through 15 districts – Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Puri and Jagatsinghpur and culminate at Paradip.

During the yatra, meetings, roadside gatherings and cultural programmes in villages and towns on the routes of the rally will be held, said Labour Minister Susant Singh.

Besides, diyas would be offered to the Lords in all old temples on both sides of the river including Maa Samaleswari in Sambalpur and Lord Gadagadeswar in Cuttack, Singh added.

Odisha has been objecting to constructions of projects on the upper catchment of Mahanadi by Chhattisgarh.