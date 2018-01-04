Naveen flags off pilgrimage train for senior citizens

Bhubaneswar/ Berhampur: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the fifth Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra train (pilgrimage train for senior citizens) here at the State Secretariat on Thursday through video conferencing which left Berhampur station.

As many as 997 senior citizens from 10 southern districts including Kandhamal, Boudh, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Ganjam boarded the train. They are slated to visit Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) and Vellore (Tamil Nadu) and will return on January 9.

Tourism Minister Ashok Panda, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Surya Narayan Patro, Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Usha Devi and local MLAs were present at the Berhampur railway station and flagged off the train.

Pilgrims within the age group of 60-75 years can get the benefit under the scheme. While the pilgrims from below poverty line (BPL) categories can avail 100 per cent concessions under the scheme, non-BPL pilgrims (except income tax payee) in the age group of 60-70 years can avail 50 per cent concessions while those above 70 and up to 75 years can get 70 per cent concessions.