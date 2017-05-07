Naveen flags off a fleet of 19 AC buses on 11 routes

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off a new fleet of 20 buses, including 19 air conditioned deluxe buses, at a special function here on Saturday. The buses will move on 11 routes in the State.

For the first time in the State, the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has introduced air conditioned luxurious buses to provide passengers comfort and good travelling experience.

The buses were flagged off at Paribahan Bhawan here which will move on Bhawanipatna-Visakhapatnam, Berhampur-Chandahandi, Balangir-Berhampur, Burla-Berhampur, Bhubaneswar-Malkangiri, Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur, Cuttack-Nabarangpur, Cuttack-Berhampur, Angul-Damanjodi, Keonjhar-Bhubaneswar and Jeypore-Cuttack routes.

While two buses have been assigned to each route except Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur, Cuttack-Berhampur and Keonjhar -Bhubaneswar routes, 10 buses on Berhampur-Chandahandi, Bhubaneswar-Malkangiri, Cuttack-Nabarangpur and Angul-Damanjodi and Cuttack-Jeypore routes will travel via Andhra Pradesh.

As the current fleet of OSRTC buses did not have air conditioning facilities, introduction of these modern luxurious buses will help the corporation get more passengers who can opt for the service instead of private buses.