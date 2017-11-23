Naveen flags-off Barishta Nagarika Tirtha Jatra train for senior citizens

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today flagged-off a special pilgrimage train for the senior citizens, Barishta Nagarika Tirtha Jatra train, here.

The special train left for Pushkar and Ajmer in Rajasthan boarding as many as 1024 pilgrims from the central division, comprising of 10 districts. They will return on 30th November.

Naveen went into the compartment and spent some time with the pilgrims during the flag-off ceremony.

It was the first Barishta Nagarika Tirtha Jatra train of the second edition, was flagged-off by the Chief Minister at the Bhubaneswar railway station in presence of Tourism & Culture Minister Ashok Panda, Women & Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal, MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, MLA Bijay Kumar Mohanty, BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena and other dignitaries.

This scheme, an initiative of the state Tourism Department, is meant for the senior citizens to give them a chance in the lifetime to visit the important pilgrimage centres of the country.