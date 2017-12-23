Headlines

Naveen flags off additional ambulances

Pragativadi News Service
108 ambulance service

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to further improve the performance of Emergency Ambulance Services in the State, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today added 92 advanced life saving vehicles to the existing fleet of 108 ambulance service flagging off the ambulances at a special function held at Transport Bhawan here.

As many as 24 ambulances in the first phase, out of 92 ambulances sanctioned under the existing 108 ambulance services, ran for service on Saturday.

The 68 remaining vehicles of the fleet of the 92 ambulances will be rolled out phase wise across the state, said an official release.

The state government has made a budget provision of Rs 90 crore for the additional ambulances.

Odisha Health Minister Pratap Jena, BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena, NRHM Director Shalini Pandit were present at the flagging off ceremony.

