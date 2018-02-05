Naveen felicitates Odia BSF women who participated in daredevil show on R-Day

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Odia women serving in the Border Security Force (BSF) who had participated in the daredevil show in the Republic Day parade at New Delhi.

The all-women contingent of the BSF performing daring bike stunts was among the most stunning spectacles at the parade. Stunts like “fish riding, side riding, faulaad, peacock and Saptarishi”, with the women constables in incredible formations, were cheered wildly by the crowds.

BSF India’s Woman’s Motorcycle Team, led by sub-inspector Stanzin Noryang had captivated spectators with their daredevil motorcycle-riding skills.