Naveen felicitates National Bravery Award winners

Pragativadi News Service
Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced a cash prize of Rs one lakh each for National Bravery Award winners from the State – Mamata Dalai and Pankaj Mohanta.

The two children from Odisha had received the National Bravery Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24.

While meeting and felicitating the two at the State Secretariat here, the CM announced that the prize will also be given to those receiving the bravery award in the future.

Mamata, a 6-year-old girl from Kendrapara district, was awarded for saving her sister from a giant 5-ft-long crocodile on April 6, 2017.

Similarly, 13-year-old Pankaj from Keonjhar district had saved three women from drowning in the Baitarani River.

