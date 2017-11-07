Naveen felicitates Malkangiri doctor Omkar Hota

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today honoured Dr Omkar Hota for his exemplary commitment in walking the extra mile in bringing health care to some of the remote villages of Malkangiri district.

I am sure there are many doctors, paramedical staff, individuals and organisations in the various corners of the State running the extra mile in providing selfless health care, Naveen said felicitating the doctor.

Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das is the symbol of sacrifice and selfless service. In his memory Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das award for dedicated selfless service shall be awarded in the health sector from this year, he announced.

Notably, on October 31 (Tuesday), the doctor took an arduous 10 km travel on foot from Sarigeta village in Odisha’s Malkangiri district shouldering a woman who had just delivered a baby and was bleeding so profusely that she was staring at sure death.

The 31-year-old doctor put the woman, Subham Marse, on a cot and ably helped by her husband, the duo trekked for three hours through the inhospitable terrains of Chitrakonda block so that they could reach the nearest public health centre (PHC) at Papulur. After 18 hours of treatment and monitoring, the tribal woman and her new-born were declared out of danger. They are now stable. In one of Odisha’s most backward districts where governance paralysis and Naxalism often grab headlines, Hota’s is a heart-warming story of what human empathy can do.